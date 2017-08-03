Trump supporters, protesters, vendors arrive in advance of rally

Related Stories No charges filed against man accused of threatening Trump protesters

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Protesters, supporters and those looking to make a few bucks are crowding into downtown Huntington in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s appearance tonight.

Hundreds of people lined up in front of Big Sandy Superstore Arena, awaiting the evening rally.

Along with signs of disapproval and encouragement for the president, who remains popular in West Virginia despite historically low polls nationwide, vendors selling everything from Trump T-shirts to Confederate flags are attempting to hone in on the action.

Trump, who is visiting West Virginia for the second time in as many weeks, said he has a “major announcement” planned for the campaign-style event, according to Politico.

Trump was in Fayette County last week to address Boy Scouts attending the 2017 National Boy Scout Jamboree. It was a speech that delved into partisan politics and eventually prompted a public apology from the Boy Scouts, despite the president’s claim organizers called him and lavished praise on him for the address.

As Secret Service members and emergency services personnel entered the arena this afternoon, people hollered and cheered, some starting a “USA” chant.

Leslie Robinson, from Roane County, woke up early to make the drive to Huntington. He arrived at the arena early, wearing full military regalia in the heat.

Robinson, who said he has been in the military off and on for four decades, said it was worth it to see the commander in chief.

“This gentleman, I think he really wants to do well for our country. He supports our military and supports our country,” Robinson said. “I want to support that.”

Few protesters were at the rally during the early afternoon hours. They congregated across the street from the arena after Huntington police officers urged them to move from arena property.

Trump is scheduled to speak at the arena at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is first come, first serve.