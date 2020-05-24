2020 WV primary candidates: US House of Representatives

West Virginia has three Congressional Districts, all of which are up for reelection every two years. All three incumbents are Republicans. Only David McKinley is unopposed in the primary.
District 1Republican PrimaryU.S. Rep. David McKinley is unopposed.
Democratic PrimaryCandidates Natalie Cline and Tom Payne did not reply to Gazette-Mail or HD Media candidate questionnaires.
District 2Republican PrimaryIncumbent U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney did not reply to a Gazette-Mail questionnaire.
Dr. Matt Hahn
Education: Doctor of Medicine, George Washington University School of Medicine; bachelor of science in finance, University of Maryland at College Park
Occupation: Family doctor
Q: What legislation would you enact to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
A: West Virginia’s economy does not provide the well-being to keep current residents from leaving the state. Our workers need more high-wage jobs now. Lowering taxes isn’t enough.
The focus of economic development in West Virginia must be diversification into high-wage industries. The keys to attracting such industries are having broadband internet, adequate physical infrastructure, and well-trained employees.
We need an aggressive strategic plan to make this happen. I would push for a three-pronged legislative package that would: bring broadband internet to the entire state; provide grants and low-cost loans for small business start-ups; and incentivize industry-educational partnerships to train employees with the specific skills needed by new companies that locate within West Virginia.
But this will take time. Workers in the state’s hardest-hit areas need help right now. We should create a state service corps that provides decent-paying jobs, and vocational school and college tuition relief, to work on physical infrastructure projects specific to new industries’ needs.
To make this plan reality, it will take money and other resources that West Virginia does not have. Federal assistance will be needed. But the fastest way to increase West Virginia’s coffers would be to legalize marijuana and tax the profits.
Q: We are in the midst of a state and national crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic. What would you do to improve response to this or a similar crisis in the future?
A: My campaign theme is “Together We Stand.” The COVID-19 outbreak makes it more apparent than ever that the politics of division, and the resultant gridlock, endangers us. The premise of my campaign is that with all that we know today, if we work together, we can do anything.
We have the capabilities to anticipate and respond to pandemics like the COVID-19 outbreak. But it takes a coordinated response, planning and preparation, resources and clear communication. And the glue that makes that work is trust.
To identify an emerging pandemic as quickly as possible, we need an international computerized syndrome surveillance system. For that to work, we need improved international relationships.
Once a threat is identified, we need to respond as quickly as possible to screen for cases, to quarantine those affected and to track down and isolate their contacts. At the same time, we need to begin work to develop testing, treatments and a vaccination. And we need to deliver ample resources to the places that need them. All of this requires clear lines of communication and constant, consistent messaging.
Working together in such a way saves lives and protects our economy.
Democratic PrimaryCandidate Cathy Kunkel is unopposed.
District 3 Republican Primary
Carol Miller (Incumbent)
Education: Columbia College, bachelor’s degree
Occupation: Congresswoman
Q: What legislation would you enact to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
A: I support good pro-job policies that strengthen our middle class, and have spent my time in Washington fighting for our state’s economy. I’ve advocated for our resource industries like coal, natural gas and timber, and am working to expand our ability to trade both in the U.S. as well as overseas, so we can continue to power the world. I am also dedicated to bringing in new businesses to our state to create good paying jobs for our future generations.
I’ve helped set up job fairs throughout Southern West Virginia, and I’ve also written legislation to help people transition out of unemployment and back into the workforce by connecting job seekers with job creators.
Q: We are in the midst of a state and national crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic. What would you do to improve response to this or a similar crisis in the future?
A: Every single person, from President Trump to Congress, as well as our state government, are working tirelessly to stop the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.
I’ve held phone conferences with school superintendents and the heads of nursing facilities and senior centers to help provide resources to those who are directly working with vulnerable populations. These frontline groups having early preparedness has helped keep West Virginians safe. I’ve also held telephone town halls across the district to speak directly with our communities about how to stay healthy during this crisis, and answer questions they have.
I’ve voted to provide free testing and fund treatment efforts so that we can cure this virus, and to get resources directly to our frontline responders to stop the spread. We are also currently in the midst of an economic crisis. I’ve helped pass legislation to provide economic relief for our small businesses so they can continue to provide their workers with paychecks, and I’ve backed legislation to deliver financial assistance directly to our citizens.
Miller’s opponent, Russell Siegel, did not reply to Gazette-Mail or HD Media candidate questionnaires.
Democratic PrimaryPaul E. Davis
Education: Marshall University, bachelor’s degree and MBA
Occupation: General manager and CEO of the Tri-State Transit Authority (TTA) in Huntington
Q: What legislation would you enact to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
A: We in West Virginia do not want handouts. We want real jobs that pay a living wage. I will work to bring emerging commercial opportunities for West Virginia, including the aeronautics industry, alternative energy, cybersecurity and the rehabilitation of exhausted mines and innovations in farming technologies.
I will revise the Appalachian Regional Commission budget with the mission to provide development grants to allow local communities to develop new sources of commerce.
I will work to revise federal labor laws to ensure full-time employment that provides a fair wage and access to affordable health care.
I will work to provide incentives for corporations that expand to Appalachia and hire veterans, provide job training and support family and catastrophic leave.
Southern West Virginia’s infrastructure is collapsing or lagging behind. Every day, we drive on roads with unforgiving potholes and over bridges that are in disrepair. I will work to bring funding to create good paying jobs and livable communities. We must invest in our roads, water lines, broadband and destination places where people want to live and play.
West Virginia is still way behind on the internet superhighway. If we are going to grow our economy, we must have the best service that can be installed. In Southern West Virginia there are many areas that still don’t have cellular phone service or internet providers. These services need to be provided to all parts of our state; not just the metropolitan areas. The rural areas need access as well.
Q: We are in the midst of a state and national crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic. What would you do to improve response to this or a similar crisis in the future?
A: I currently serve on the Cabell-Wayne Homeland Security group and we have been planning and preparing for disasters such as the COVID-19 outbreak. For some time, we have all voiced our concerns that we are not prepared for such a pandemic as the crisis we find ourselves in today. As I see it, the current leaders were too slow in responding.
First we need to think about what is happening at the federal level. Leadership starts at the top. With all due respect for the position of the President of the United States, he and his administration were too slow to respond. Once we saw what was happening in China, we should have taken action to stop it in the U.S. Instead, I felt that the president down-played the situation.
We must find ways to work together and stop blaming the other side for everything. I believe it is time to elect leaders that will take responsibility for their actions and do what they were elected to do and that is to represent the people that sent them to Washington.
A very wise man told me a long time ago, “son you must plan for the future in everything you do. If you don’t make a plan, then you should plan to fail.” This is what has happened here. We are not being proactive; instead, we are being reactive. We should never allow this to happen again.
Hilary Turner
Education: University of West Florida, bachelor’s degree
Occupation: Teacher
Q: What legislation would you enact to diversify West Virginia’s economy?
A: I would focus on an Appalachian Green New Deal, which would support the development of renewable energy within West Virginia, as well as infrastructural development, while ensuring that energy workers are protected in a just transition that supports new jobs. I would support hemp and cannabis legalization, which would open up an entirely new market and opportunity in our state. I would also support investment and development in eco-tourism by protecting our public lands as recreation areas.
Q: We are in the midst of a state and national crisis with the COVID-19 pandemic. What would you do to improve response to this or a similar crisis in the future?
A: I would support passing single-payer Medicare for All to ensure all patients get access to the testing and medical care they need, without fear of bankruptcy. I would support funding to increase the number of hospitals in the United States, and the number of doctors, and medical professionals that we are training. I would support legislation to ensure that we always have a reserve of essential medical supplies for times like these. I would also support legislation guaranteeing paid sick leave for all workers, so that people can take care of themselves if they get sick, and stay home to avoid spreading sickness to others.
Candidates Jeff Lewis and Lacy Watson did not return Gazette-Mail questionnaires.