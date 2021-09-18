AGATE late Friday prep football box Sep 18, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18Chapmanville;8;13;0;8;--;29Nitro;6;6;0;6;--;18First quarterC -- Topping 27 pass from Dalton (Leslie pass from Farmer), 6:33N -- Lowe 2 run (kick blocked), 4:38Second quarterC -- Whitt 9 run (kick failed), 9:46N -- Lowe 10 run (run failed), 6:44C -- Kirkendall 30 pass from Dalton (Justice kick), :23Fourth quarterN -- Smith 10 run (run failed), 4:38C -- Farmer 2 run (Farmer run), 1:07Team statistics;;Chap;NitFirst downs;;17;8Rushes-yards;;48-217;34-163Passing yards;;96;(-3)Passes;;8-10-0;4-10-1Total yards;;313;160Fumbles-lost;;2-2;1-1Penalties-yards;14-64;4-30 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Prep football: Poca again biding its time during COVID layoff top story WVU football: Mountaineers hang on to beat Virginia Tech 27-21 WVU-VT reunion worth a 'Wow" AP MLB ERA leader Scherzer dominates again, Dodgers beat Reds No. 15 West Virginia women's soccer to host Kent State Chuck Landon: Brown threw the sink at Hokies WVU football notebook: Mountaineers were prepared for Virginia Tech's 4th-down attempt Marshall football: Young Herd marvels at how far Marshall has come Upcoming Events Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: Sept. 18, 2021 Daily Mail WV Betting on the arts in Richwood Richwood galleries to showcase two area artists Family-run furniture businesses follow traditions, expand designs Fine furniture makers: Skimming the surface Digging for newer, cleaner solutions: WVU-led team tapped to explore geothermal energy