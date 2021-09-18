The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Chapmanville 29, Nitro 18

Chapmanville;8;13;0;8;--;29

Nitro;6;6;0;6;--;18

First quarter

C -- Topping 27 pass from Dalton (Leslie pass from Farmer), 6:33

N -- Lowe 2 run (kick blocked), 4:38

Second quarter

C -- Whitt 9 run (kick failed), 9:46

N -- Lowe 10 run (run failed), 6:44

C -- Kirkendall 30 pass from Dalton (Justice kick), :23

Fourth quarter

N -- Smith 10 run (run failed), 4:38

C -- Farmer 2 run (Farmer run), 1:07

Team statistics

;;Chap;Nit

First downs;;17;8

Rushes-yards;;48-217;34-163

Passing yards;;96;(-3)

Passes;;8-10-0;4-10-1

Total yards;;313;160

Fumbles-lost;;2-2;1-1

Penalties-yards;14-64;4-30

