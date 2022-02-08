Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tuesday's girls summaries

Huntington 68, Parkersburg South 40

Parkersburg South;4;12;16;8;--;40

Huntington;33;13;10;12;--;68

Parkersburg South (5-9)

Rhodes 10, Akotc 0, Shamblin 6, Wingrove 4, Whitehead 0, Sandy 0, Sanders 5, Schaffer 0, Graham 8, Small 0, Bosley 7, Smith 0, Longwell 0. Totals: 13-54 3-17 11-13 40.

Huntington (14-1)

Jackson 12, L. Smith 10, Kaufman 0, M. Smith 4, Hickman 11, Gray 17, Turner 3, Christus 2, Giles 9. Totals: 27-63 7-23 7-18 68.

Parkersburg 67, Spring Valley 49

Parkersburg;21;15;9;22;--;67

Spring Valley10;12;19;8;--;49

Parkersburg (13-4)

Miller 6, Balog 19, Smith 0, Roberts 18, Harvey 4, Hilling 2, Florence 7, Rogers 0, Hood 5, Varner 0, Louden 0, Rexroad 0, McCale 6.. Totals: 25-61 6-25 11-14 67.

Spring Valley (10-7)

R. Spry 0, Sites 0, K. Spry 0, Reedy 3, Riggs 7, H. Crum 13, Bailey 3, Hunter 0, R. Crum 0, Parker 11, Daniels 12. Totals: 18-57 4-16 9-17 49.

Lincoln County 52, Lewis County 42

Lewis County;8;12;7;14;--;42

Lincoln County;8;16;13;15;--;52

Lewis County (5-8)

Wyatt 0, Dever 0, Talbert 0, Cayton 0, Post 0, Stump 7, El. Pinkney 8, Hunt 15, Em. Pinkney 12.

Lincoln County (8-10)

Blankenship 11, Clay 5, Lunsford 8, Kveton 14, Lewis 4, Adkins 2, Peters 6, Bird 2.

Recommended for you