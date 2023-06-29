HUNTINGTON — The air quality advisory caused by ongoing wildfires in Canada continues in West Virginia and surrounding states heading into the Fourth of July weekend.
West Virginia, along with other states, could continue seeing smoke going into next week, according to Charleston National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Berryman. Berryman said with wind patterns and the ongoing fires, it is not easy to tell when air quality will return to normal levels.
"I know the one thing people have been asking about is just how long is this going to happen," Berryman said, "and to be honest, as long as the fires are ongoing, we'll have potential for this to come down off and on at some times depending on what the weather pattern is, so we just have to hang in there."
Heading into the weekend, the National Weather Service reports Huntington could see rain, with chance of precipitation varying between 60% and 80% from Friday through Sunday night.
Berryman said while this weekend's rain could temporarily help with the air quality heading into the weekend, it is not guaranteed and wind patterns could mean the poor air quality continues or returns at the beginning or middle of next week.
According to the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection air quality advisory, the effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding outdoor exercise or strenuous activity. N-95 masks can help reduce smoke inhalation and potential health risks, the advisory states.
Residents are advised to limit exposure to poor-quality air, as long-term exposure can lead to coughing, shortness of breath, a worsening of nasal congestion or allergy symptoms. Effects can also be more severe for the elderly, young children and people with respiratory or cardiovascular disease.
According to AirNow, an air quality data reporting system, smoke has spread south to Central America, reaching as far as Honduras as of 2:15 p.m. Thursday. Air Quality Index scores, which aid in determining if air is healthy or unhealthy, remain low in Central America though, according to the site.
Those interested in learning more about air quality in their area can use the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map.
AirNow partners with U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), National Park Service, NASA, Centers for Disease Control and other state and local environmental reporting agencies to report air quality data.
