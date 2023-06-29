Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The air quality advisory caused by ongoing wildfires in Canada continues in West Virginia and surrounding states heading into the Fourth of July weekend.

West Virginia, along with other states, could continue seeing smoke going into next week, according to Charleston National Weather Service meteorologist Jennifer Berryman. Berryman said with wind patterns and the ongoing fires, it is not easy to tell when air quality will return to normal levels.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. 

