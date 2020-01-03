All 'Eers, Episode 18: -- A big start to the Big 12 basketball slate

We hope you had a good holiday season. WVU men's basketball sure did. The Mountaineers beat No. 2 Ohio State and jumped to No. 16 in the country in preparation for Saturday's Big 12 opener against Kansas. Tom and Derek talk about all that, and how much of a bummer Big 12 Now is, on this week's edition of All 'Eers.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, January 3, 2020

Ball, Carolina - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Bowyer, Shelby - 6:30 p.m., Sharon Church of God.

Cooper, Sarah - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Cunningham, Roy - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.

Flora, Megan - 5 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.

Hall, Emogene - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Lengyel, Janice - 1 p.m., Sylvester Missionary Baptist Church, Sylvester.

Miller, Arlene - Noon, Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.

Pritt, William - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.

Riddle, Cebert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Selbe, James - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.

Sutton, Mildred - 1 p.m., Marlinton Church of God.

Westfall, Lilly - Noon, Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Young, Betty - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.