All 'Eers, Episode 18: -- A big start to the Big 12 basketball slate

Ball, Carolina - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Bowyer, Shelby - 6:30 p.m., Sharon Church of God.
Cooper, Sarah - 1 p.m., Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Cunningham, Roy - 11 a.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation Inc., Grantsville.
Flora, Megan - 5 p.m., Teays Valley Church of the Nazarene.
Hall, Emogene - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Lengyel, Janice - 1 p.m., Sylvester Missionary Baptist Church, Sylvester.
Miller, Arlene - Noon, Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Pritt, William - 1 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Riddle, Cebert - 1 p.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Selbe, James - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Sutton, Mildred - 1 p.m., Marlinton Church of God.
Westfall, Lilly - Noon, Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.
Young, Betty - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.