The Mountaineers hung tough with Texas last Saturday, but couldn't pull off the upset at Puskar Stadium. There's no rest for the weary, though, as Iowa State comes to town this weekend and looks like it's returning to form. Tom and Derek discuss last week's game, this week's game, the curious case of JoVanni Stewart and some WVU men's basketball.
All 'Eers. Episode 7 -- A Cyclone is headed to Morgantown
