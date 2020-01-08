All 'Eers, Episode 19 -- A guest interview with WVU hoops super-fan Ryan Switzer

Charleston native and current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer comes on the show this week as the first guest in All 'Eers history!

Switzer was a two-time Kennedy Award winner as the best high school football player in West Virginia before a standout career at the University of North Carolina -- but don't get it twisted, Switz grew up a WVU diehard and still loves the Mountaineers.

Tom and Ryan chat this week about growing up a West Virginia fan, memories from his playing days at George Washington High, his balancing act of attending UNC but remaining a WVU fan, plus much more.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Bailey, Annabelle - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Moore, Albert - 1 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Pearson, William - 1 p.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Smith, Sharon - Noon, John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.