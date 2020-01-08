All 'Eers, Episode 19 -- A guest interview with WVU hoops super-fan Ryan Switzer

Charleston native and current Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Ryan Switzer comes on the show this week as the first guest in All 'Eers history!
Switzer was a two-time Kennedy Award winner as the best high school football player in West Virginia before a standout career at the University of North Carolina -- but don't get it twisted, Switz grew up a WVU diehard and still loves the Mountaineers.
Tom and Ryan chat this week about growing up a West Virginia fan, memories from his playing days at George Washington High, his balancing act of attending UNC but remaining a WVU fan, plus much more.