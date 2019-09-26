You are the owner of this article.
All 'Eers Episode 5 -- Bye week chatter on Mountaineer football, basketball and baseball

The Mountaineer football team has the weekend off following its win at Kansas. Tom and Derek get into the game that was, plus the personnel changes that happened afterward. They also discuss the upcoming WVU men's basketball season, the coming storm with Kansas basketball, the parade of surprising redshirts with Houston football and Randy Mazey's new contract.

Funerals for Thursday, september 26, 2019

Adkins, David - 7 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Amick, Lugie - 11 a.m., Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Point Pleasant.

Beckett, Mike - 6 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro.

Burns, Lewis - 1 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Judy, Jo Ann - 7 p.m., Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston.

Leonard, Helen - Noon, Institute Church of the Nazarene, Institute.

Persinger Sr., Richard - Noon, Cooke Funeral Home, Cedar Grove.

Stephens, Forrest - 2 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. 

Tolliver, Ballard - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Wade, Jack - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.