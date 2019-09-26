The Mountaineer football team has the weekend off following its win at Kansas. Tom and Derek get into the game that was, plus the personnel changes that happened afterward. They also discuss the upcoming WVU men's basketball season, the coming storm with Kansas basketball, the parade of surprising redshirts with Houston football and Randy Mazey's new contract.
All 'Eers Episode 5 -- Bye week chatter on Mountaineer football, basketball and baseball
