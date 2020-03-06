All 'Eers, Episode 28 -- Football's back and basketball's still here

Charleston, WV (25301)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 42F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.