Spring football is about to begin at West Virginia University, and coach Neal Brown talked to the media for the first time this year. Also, the college basketball regular season is wrapping up, and WVU needs to rally to make a run in the postseason. Tom and Derek discuss the questions surrounding Brown's second spring season and the basketball team's recent stumbles.
All 'Eers, Episode 28 -- Football's back and basketball's still here
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Funerals for Friday, March 6, 2020
Allen, Roger - 8 p.m., Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Bridges, Richard - 2 p.m., St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Charleston.
Bryant, Linda - 3 p.m., Verdunville Church of God.
Clark, Robert - 11 a.m., McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin.
Cooper, Diana - 5 p.m., Pennington-Smith Funeral Home, Gauley Bridge.
Coppala, Elizabeth - Noon, Highlawn Presbyterian Church, St. Albans.
Duiguid, Earl - Noon, Callender Funeral Home, Charleston.
Green, Winifred - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Hanna, Ocie - 11 a.m., Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer.
Kinder, John - 1 p.m., Tyree Funeral Home, Oak Hill.
Lockman, Nora - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Nutter, Wesley - 7 p.m., Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden.
Sherwood, James - 1 p.m., Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home, Charleston.