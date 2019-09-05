You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

All 'Eers, Episode 2 -- From James Madison to Mizzou

  • Updated

This week's "All 'Eers" podcast with Tom Bragg and Derek Redd breaks down the Mountaineers' close win over James Madison, Neal Brown's first as head coach, looks ahead to the Missouri game and scans the rest of the first week in the Big 12. 

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, September 6, 2019

Boggs, Shara - 2 p.m., Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Brumfield, Donna - 2 p.m., Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville.

France, Sharon - 11 a.m., Gatens - Harding Funeral Chapel, Poca.

Greene, George - 5:30 p.m., Foglesong - Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Halstead, Robert - 2 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.

Miller, Bill - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Yeager, Dora - 11 a.m., Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens, Prosperity.  