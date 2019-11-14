West Virginia University athletics has an eventful weekend ahead. The football team has to visit a surprisingly tough Kansas State team while trying to regroup from a disappointing loss to Texas Tech. The men's basketball team opened its season with a win and now gets a trip to Pittsburgh for another chapter of that good old fashioned feud with the Panthers. Tom and Derek talk about those games, plus what they would evaluate first now that football coach Neal Brown said everyone in the program is under evaluation.
All 'Eers, Episode 12 -- Of Panthers and Wildcats
