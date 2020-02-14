All 'Eers, Episode 25 -- OK, now what?

Bob Huggins warned his WVU basketball team about a lack of energy in its win over Iowa State. He wasn't wrong. Now West Virginia has lost two in a row for the first time this season and have a trip to No. 1 Baylor this Saturday. How do the Mountaineers snap out of the funk? Tom and Derek dive into that, plus talk a little WVU baseball.
Funerals for Friday, February 14, 2020
Carpenter, Gwendolyn - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Henderson, Roxie - 1 p.m., Spring Hill Baptist Church, Spring Hill.
Martin, Donna - Noon, John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Matheny, Earl - 2 p.m., Waters Funeral Chapel, Summersville.
Meeks, Gay - 11 a.m., Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.
Phares, Gail - 3 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Smith, Hubert - 11 a.m., Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville.
Walker Sr., James - 11 a.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
White, Dean - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Arnoldsburg.