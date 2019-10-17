All 'Eers, Episode 8 -- Sooners are boomin', but does that mean bust for WVU?

WVU's football team prepares for its toughest test so far this season (and probably all season), a visit to national championship contender Oklahoma. They'll be doing so with uncertainty at some positions, most importantly at quarterback. Tom and Derek discuss the OU game, the comings and goings on the WVU football roster and the coming men's basketball season.

