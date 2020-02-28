All 'Eers, Episode 27 -- When does the skid stop?

Tom and Derek dig into the biggest question surrounding WVU's men's basketball team: What in the world is going on? They look at what's to blame for the recent losing skid, who might be to blame and what the Mountaineers might be able to do to turn things around before the postseason.
Funerals for Friday, February 28, 2020
Allen, James - 1 p.m., Cooke Funeral Home Chapel, Cedar Grove.
Anderson, Elizabeth - 3 p.m., Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar.
Baumgartel, Myrna - 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church, South Charleston.
Bowyer, Billy - 7 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
Burgess Jr., Commodore - 11 a.m., South Charleston First Church of the Nazarene.
Fields, Ruby - Noon, Matics Funeral Home, Clendenin.
Lewis, Thomas - 6 p.m., Pilgrim Home Missionary Baptist Church, St Albans.
McClanahan, Phyllis - Noon, Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.
Miller, Carolyn - 1 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.
Mynes, Charles - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Reed Sr., John - 1 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Spearen II, Carl - 1 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Warhoftig, June - Noon, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.