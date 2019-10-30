All 'Eers, Episode 10 -- Will it be bad news when WVU visits the Baylor Bears?

It's a special early-edition episode of "All 'Eers," looking at WVU's Halloween night visit to No. 12 Baylor. Tom and Derek discuss the Bears' rapid ascent to the top of college football under coach Matt Rhule, what, if anything, the Mountaineers can do to pull off the upset, and they get into a little bit of breaking news with the NCAA's announcement on name, image and likeness policies.

Contact Derek Redd at 304-348-1712 or derek.redd@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @derekredd.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, October 30, 2019

Callahan, Paul - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.

Clark, Mary - 10 a.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

DeQuasie, Carl - 1 p.m., Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.

Ewing, Dorothy - 1 p.m., Wallace & Wallace Chapel, Rainelle.

Hubbard Jr., Wiley - 1 p.m., First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

Jakubisin, Rose - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Jeffery, Ruby - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Mitchell, Michael - 1 p.m., Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Moore, Edward - 2 p.m., Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes.

Morris Jr., Roy - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Pauley, Mildred - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.

Safreed, Phyllis - 11 a.m., Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston.

Samples, Randall - 11 a.m., Trinity Missionary Baptist Church, Maysel.

Saunders, Rose - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant.

Werner, Shirley - 1 p.m., Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington.