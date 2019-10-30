It's a special early-edition episode of "All 'Eers," looking at WVU's Halloween night visit to No. 12 Baylor. Tom and Derek discuss the Bears' rapid ascent to the top of college football under coach Matt Rhule, what, if anything, the Mountaineers can do to pull off the upset, and they get into a little bit of breaking news with the NCAA's announcement on name, image and likeness policies.
All 'Eers, Episode 10 -- Will it be bad news when WVU visits the Baylor Bears?
