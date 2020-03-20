All 'Eers, Episode 30: A crazy hoops season with a crazy ending

We're more than a week past the shocking and abrupt end to the WVU men's basketball season. All that's left to talk about is "what if?" and what's to come. After Tom Bragg and Derek Redd take you through their workday on that stunning Thursday, they talk about what could have been for the Mountaineers and what could be in the future.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Friday, March 20, 20202

Bass Sr., James - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.

Bess, Barry - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.

Bradley, Martha - 2 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.

Johnson Sr., James - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Khuri, Grace - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.

Knighton, Jean - Noon, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Charleston.

Meadows Jr., Emory - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.

Oxley, Ronda - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.

Ramsey, Freddie - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.

Surface, Carlos - 1 p.m., Elk River Nazarene Church, Charleston.

Tatterson, David - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.

Walker, Boyd - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.