All 'Eers, Episode 30: A crazy hoops season with a crazy ending

We're more than a week past the shocking and abrupt end to the WVU men's basketball season. All that's left to talk about is "what if?" and what's to come. After Tom Bragg and Derek Redd take you through their workday on that stunning Thursday, they talk about what could have been for the Mountaineers and what could be in the future.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Now
Articles
- WV waives minimum GPA requirement for free community college tuition, Promise Scholarships, Higher Ed Grants
- Justice orders expedited unemployment benefits, directs more businesses to close during pandemic
- Trump says lack of COVID-19 victims means state doesn't need as much aid as other states
- Laid-off restaurant workers face uncertain future
- Trump may add strings to virus bailouts; new travel alert
- WV moving ahead with plan to cancel standardized testing, without federal OK
- Advocates for the impoverished prepare for a "whole new wave" of need as COVID-19 closes businesses
- While communities wait for COVID-19 testing, Clendenin has worked to get ahead
- Jon Elmore waits to see if wild rookie year with Italian basketball club continues
- Gazette-Mail editorial: WV ill-prepared economically for virus
Funerals for Friday, March 20, 20202
Bass Sr., James - 2 p.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.
Bess, Barry - 2 p.m., Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow.
Bradley, Martha - 2 p.m., Emma Chapel Cemetery, Liberty.
Johnson Sr., James - Noon, Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Khuri, Grace - 1 p.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood.
Knighton, Jean - Noon, St. Paul A.M.E. Church, Charleston.
Meadows Jr., Emory - 1 p.m., Smathers Funeral Chapel, Rainelle.
Oxley, Ronda - 2 p.m., Good Shepherd Mortuary, South Charleston.
Ramsey, Freddie - Noon, Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Surface, Carlos - 1 p.m., Elk River Nazarene Church, Charleston.
Tatterson, David - 1 p.m., John H. Taylor Funeral Home, Spencer.
Walker, Boyd - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo.