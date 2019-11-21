All 'Eers, Episode 13: New faces making big impacts for Mountaineers

WVU fans found out just what they had in a couple of new faces around the Mountaineer athletic program this past week. Quarterback Jarret Doege led the football team to a big win over Kansas State in his first start. Freshman forward Oscar Tshiebwe had a breakout game in West Virginia's win over rival Pitt. Tom and Derek talk about both those events, plus plenty more about WVU football and basketball.

Contact Derek Redd at 304-348-1712 or derek.redd@wvgazettemail.com. Follow him on Twitter @derekredd.

