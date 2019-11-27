West Virginia lost to Oklahoma State last week to end any chance of the Mountaineers becoming bowl eligible, so with the football season-finale set for Friday this week WVU is starting to make some moves to get set for the offseason. Meanwhile, in Mexico, the WVU men's basketball team is still trying to find a rhythm with a pair of games in the Cancun Challenge.
All 'Eers, Episode 14: WVU football looks ahead as hoops comes into focus
Contact Tom Bragg at tom.bragg@wvgazettemail.com or 304-348-4871. Follow him on Twitter @TomBraggSports. Read Tom's WVU sports blog at http://blogs.wvgazettemail.com/wvu/
Tom Bragg
WVU Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Trending Now
Articles
- New tea house to open in Charleston
- WVU basketball: McBride comes up big down the stretch, Mountaineers rally past Northern Iowa
- After scandals, Diocese seeks restitution, retirement rollback from Bransfield
- WVU football: No long-term plans set at quarterback for Mountaineers
- WV State Police says trooper sexually assaulted 2 women; he was never charged
- Amid plummeting enrollment, Bluefield State weighs possible faculty moves
- Kanawha school board relaxes dress code to allow tube tops, nose piercings and more
- Prep football playoffs: Cabell Midland's J.J. Roberts is a different kind of QB, but he gets the job done
- Gazette-Mail editorial: What to do with Bluefield State?
- Winfield teen lands 53-pound catfish
Funerals for Wednesday, November 27, 2019
Adkins, Roger - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Auxier, Collis - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.
Bailey, Linda - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Coleman Jr., Robert - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.
Elkins, Harrison - 1 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Loudendale.
Gillispie, Donald - Noon, St. Paul's United Methodist Church.
Joslin Sr., Mark - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.
Layton, Gary - 6 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
McKown, Bernard - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg.
Pratt, Lisa - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.
Schoonover, Gilbert - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.
Smith, Delbert - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.
Spinks, Jennings - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.
Surbaugh, Marcella - 2 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.