All 'Eers, Episode 14: WVU football looks ahead as hoops comes into focus

West Virginia lost to Oklahoma State last week to end any chance of the Mountaineers becoming bowl eligible, so with the football season-finale set for Friday this week WVU is starting to make some moves to get set for the offseason. Meanwhile, in Mexico, the WVU men's basketball team is still trying to find a rhythm with a pair of games in the Cancun Challenge.

Funerals for Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Adkins, Roger - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.

Auxier, Collis - 1 p.m., Walker Memorial Park, Summersville.

Bailey, Linda - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Coleman Jr., Robert - 1 p.m., O’Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.

Elkins, Harrison - 1 p.m., Loudendale Freewill Baptist Church, Loudendale.

Gillispie, Donald - Noon, St. Paul's United Methodist Church.

Joslin Sr., Mark - 2 p.m., Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans.

Layton, Gary - 6 p.m., Fidler & Frame Funeral Home, Belle.

McKown, Bernard - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg.

Pratt, Lisa - 2 p.m., Handley Funeral Home, Danville.

Schoonover, Gilbert - 1 p.m., Wilson-Smith Funeral Home, Clay.

Smith, Delbert - 11 a.m., Casto Funeral Home, Evans.

Spinks, Jennings - 1 p.m., White Funeral Home, Summersville.

Surbaugh, Marcella - 2 p.m., Spring Hill Cemetery, Charleston.