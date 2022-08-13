Queer and Appalachian. Many people don’t think those two identities can co-exist, but they do.
In fact, a new West Virginia University study has found that our region is home to far more gender-diverse youth than previously thought. A 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA found West Virginia has a higher percentage of trans-identifying youth than any other state.
But West Virginia is also tied for dead-last in acceptance of LGBTQ+ people. As a result, our political climate is sometimes hostile to our very existence. It’s tough being a kid, and it’s even tougher being a kid in Appalachia. But being a queer kid in Appalachia? That’s its own kind of tough.
These problems aren’t going to right themselves. Much of this work will fall to our generation. That’s why the ACLU of West Virginia created the Appalachian Queer Youth Summit — to give young LGBTQ+ West Virginians the tools we need to make change.
Along the way, we’re making lifelong friendships and stepping into leadership positions. Here are our experiences:
Arianna
When I first clicked “submit” on my application for the Appalachian Queer Youth Summit, I didn’t know what to expect. I never could’ve imagined all the amazing people I’d meet or the unforgettable memories I’d make.
This was my second year attending the camp. With five days (compared to last year’s two and a half), I had much more time to delve into the material. The camp doesn’t tell you why you’re there. Instead, they ask: “What calls you to activism?” or “What are you passionate about?” Then they provide the space and resources for you to explore your answers.
It’s so hard to name a favorite part. For me, it’s moments like seeing new campers become comfortable and come out of their shells. It’s sharing something about yourself that you never thought you could say out loud. It’s hugging friends from all over the state goodbye, with the promise to return.
The space that the Appalachian Queer Youth Summit creates and fosters is irreplaceable. In our society, there is a uniform to be worn. If the uniform doesn’t fit, you are seen as abnormal and cast aside. The camp not only provides a welcoming space, but also a space of self-discovery. It’s shown me I don’t need to be ashamed of my queer identity, but that I can embrace it.
I love living in West Virginia, which is why I’m fighting for others to feel safe and supported living here. This year, I learned that I cannot wait for others to secure my rights and I felt more comfortable advocating for myself.
I will be a camp counselor next year. I’m looking forward to engaging campers in embracing their queerness and also their stories about what brought them to us.
Ultimately, my goal will be to give campers the gifts I was given; love and acceptance.
Ana
This was my second year at camp, and I am so, so grateful to have been invited back. The Appalachia Queer Youth Summit is helping me heal my love-hate relationship with Appalachia.
I had just as much of a blast this year as last year. I enjoyed making connections and building friendships with our kind and knowledgeable camp counselors and campers. I also loved hearing the incredible emotional stories, history lessons and advice given by the volunteer speakers. The amount of hard work, love and care that went into the planning and execution of this camp is easy to see.
Growing up here as a young out lesbian was never easy for me. It was isolating. Boy bands, grade school crushes, male actors and Instagram models completely disinterested me. It was as if a wall was built between me and my AFAB (assigned female at birth) peers and at first, I wasn’t sure why.
Being gay was a taboo where I’m from; you didn’t talk about it and if it was discussed, it was always in a negative way. When I realized I liked girls in grade school it was terrifying.
This is why I think it’s important to have things like “gay camp.” The stigma needs to be shattered. There are young queer people in Appalachia. We exist, and we want to be seen, heard and accepted.
I only have one more year as a camper and I plan to make the most of it. What I love most about the camp is that it builds a community even after the in-person camp ends. It opened up many doors for me, activism-wise. I would’ve loved to have this opportunity at 15, and I was lucky to even have it at 17. I want more queer young people to know about it.
I want to see our camp grow bigger, and I want to see other states start their own camps. This is such a special opportunity for LGBTQ+ youth who might be feeling the same isolation I did. I hope others copy us and I hope next year can prove to be even better!