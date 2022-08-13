Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Queer and Appalachian. Many people don’t think those two identities can co-exist, but they do.

In fact, a new West Virginia University study has found that our region is home to far more gender-diverse youth than previously thought. A 2018 study from the Williams Institute at UCLA found West Virginia has a higher percentage of trans-identifying youth than any other state.

Recommended for you