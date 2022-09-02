Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society, the nonprofit organization with a mission to preserve, study and publish the transportation history of the C&O Railway and its surrounding industries, has recently collaborated with digital artist Kenneth Miller, of Roanoke, Virginia, to rescue a nearly forgotten piece of New River Gorge history.

The famed, 100-room Dunglen Hotel, which stood from 1901-1930, was one of the most famous landmarks near the Chesapeake & Ohio rail town of Thurmond. (Alternate spellings have it as the Dun Glen Hotel.)

Mark Totten is the president of the Chesapeake & Ohio Historical Society

