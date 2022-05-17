Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Live on the Levee, a free, weekly concert series, is returning to Charleston this summer to bring live music back to the waterside stage.

“It has been a place for us to connect, to relax, to refresh, to see some of the best entertainment in the region,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It showcases all that is wild and wonderful about Charleston, West Virginia.”

The free concerts will take place every Friday from May 27 to Sept. 2 at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.

Goodwin hosted the concert lineup announcement Tuesday morning. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Live on the Levee emcee Jim Strawn also spoke at the event.

“Days like this, announcing the music for the Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee, for me and many others, it is a little bit like Christmas morning,” said Strawn.

After the annual concert series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed last year, this summer's return to normal holds special meaning for Strawn.

“This is extra, extra, extra special," he said. "I did the math. When I introduce the band here, the music on opening night of 2022, May 27… it will have been 1,099 days since I last stood here on the levee.”

The concert series is now in its 18th year.

The 2022 Live on the Levee lineup includes:

May 27 — The Carpenter Ants with special guest RedLine

June 3 — Veteran’s Night: Davisson Brothers Band, Josh Pantry

June 10 — Bowie Tribute, Minka

June 17 — FOOTMAD Night: Ranky Tanky, Minor Swing

June 24 — Remember Jones, The Company Stores

July 1 — Charleston Sternwheel Regatta: The Four Tops and the Temptations, The Unit

July 8 — WTSQ Night: Rozwell Kid, Mediogres, Natural Rat

July 15 — Drew Parker, Kate Boytek

July 22 — The Parachute Brigade, The Settlement

July 29 — Holly Forbes, Corduroy Brown

Aug. 5 — Mulitfest: Mya, Klymaxx featuring Bernadette Cooper

Aug. 12 — Shane Mead & The Sound, Independent State

Aug. 19 — Lez Zeppelin, Battle of The Bands winner

Aug. 26 — The Lonely Ones, ​​Horseburner, September Mourning

Sept. 2 — Neal Francis, BERTH

For more information about Live on the Levee, visit https://liveontheleveecharleston.com/.

Reach Lara Bonatesta at lbonatesta@hdmediallc.com

