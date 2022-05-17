Live on the Levee, a free, weekly concert series, is returning to Charleston this summer to bring live music back to the waterside stage.
“It has been a place for us to connect, to relax, to refresh, to see some of the best entertainment in the region,” said Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “It showcases all that is wild and wonderful about Charleston, West Virginia.”
The free concerts will take place every Friday from May 27 to Sept. 2 at Haddad Riverfront Park's Schoenbaum Stage. Shows start at 6:30 p.m.
Goodwin hosted the concert lineup announcement Tuesday morning. Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, and Live on the Levee emcee Jim Strawn also spoke at the event.
“Days like this, announcing the music for the Moses Auto Group Live on the Levee, for me and many others, it is a little bit like Christmas morning,” said Strawn.
After the annual concert series was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and delayed last year, this summer's return to normal holds special meaning for Strawn.
“This is extra, extra, extra special," he said. "I did the math. When I introduce the band here, the music on opening night of 2022, May 27… it will have been 1,099 days since I last stood here on the levee.”
The concert series is now in its 18th year.
The 2022 Live on the Levee lineup includes:
May 27 — The Carpenter Ants with special guest RedLine
June 3 — Veteran’s Night: Davisson Brothers Band, Josh Pantry