The three-day 4848 Festival kicks off Thursday at Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

The 2022 edition of the 4848 Festival comes to Snowshoe Mountain Resort Thursday through Saturday night with a little rock, a little bluegrass, and a lot of jam.The festival includes two nights of performances by Greensky Bluegrass, plus Joe Russo's Almost Dead, Leftover Salmon, Andy Frasco and the UN, among others.Three-day tickets start at $275, with camping and lodging available at an additional cost. For information, visit www.4848festival.com.