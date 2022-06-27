Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

4848 Festival

The 2022 edition of the 4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort July 7-9.

 Courtesy photo

The 2022 edition of the 4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort July 7-9.

The festival includes two nights of performances by Greensky Bluegrass, plus Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Leftover Salmon, Andy Frasco & The U.N., among others.

Three-day tickets start at $275, with camping and lodging extra. For details, visit www.4848festival.com.

Tags

Recommended for you