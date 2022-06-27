4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain July 7-9 Staff reports Jun 27, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media The 2022 edition of the 4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort July 7-9. Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The 2022 edition of the 4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain Resort July 7-9.The festival includes two nights of performances by Greensky Bluegrass, plus Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Leftover Salmon, Andy Frasco & The U.N., among others.Three-day tickets start at $275, with camping and lodging extra. For details, visit www.4848festival.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News top story West Virginia PSC approves Appalachian Power’s Berkeley County utility-scale solar project top story Mountain Valley Pipeline developers ask feds for four more years to finish project AP Stocks open slightly lower on Wall Street after winning week AP NATO to boost rapid reaction force, Ukraine military support 4848 Festival returns to Snowshoe Mountain July 7-9 Guest editorial: Beating the heat a matter of life and death Atlantic League: Dirty Birds use late rally to down Kentucky top story Marshall's top 10 C-USA moments — No. 4: Herd soccer beats WVU in NCAA tourney Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Boho style: Eclectic Goods Market showcases local vendors Myths, stigma over dialects still exist Goin' up yonder: Lingering over Appalachian linguistics Emerald landscapes, tartan plaids and whisky distilleries highlight Scotland trip ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people