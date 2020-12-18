West Virginia Public Broadcasting will air West Virginia Public Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play” at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 2 p.m. Christmas Day through the network’s radio service.
Based on the book by Charles Dickens and adapted by Andy Lyons, who also plays Scrooge, the show is directed by Lee Blair. The classic style radio production features eight actors playing 35 roles with two Foley artists creating live sound effects for the show.
Recorded and streamed earlier in December, the show is also still available to watch through West Virginia Public Theatre’s website at wvpublictheatre.org.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting is heard in the Charleston area on 88.5 FM and 89.9 FM in Huntington.