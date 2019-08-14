A countrified Live on the Levee this week

This week’s Live on the Levee features up-and-coming Kentucky country singer Dillon Carmichael and West Virginia singer/songwriter Charles Wesley Godwin. Carmichael is nephew of country stars John Michael Montgomery and Eddie Montgomery (one half of Montgomery Gentry). His debut record, “Hell on an Angel,” produced by Dave Cobb (producer for Jason Isbell, Sturgill Simpson and Chris Stapleton), was released in 2018. Godwin, originally from Morgantown, embarked on a music career just a couple of years ago and has been steadily gaining ground regionally. He’s performed extensively locally and made his first appearance on “Mountain Stage” in March. Live on the Levee kicks off at 6:30 p.m. Friday. It is free to the public.