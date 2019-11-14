You are the owner of this article.
A Day To Remember at Big Sandy Superstore Arena

20191114-gm-bbaday1

Hard driving alt rock comes to Big Sandy Superstore Arena Sunday.

 Courtesy photo

Big Sandy Superstore gets a face full of rock Sunday with A Day To Remember’s “The Degenerates Tour.” The band is best known for alt rock hits like “All I Want,” “It’s Complicated” and “Paranoia.” The pop punk/metalcore show also includes “I Prevail,” “Beartooth” and “Can’t Swim.” Tickets for the 6:30 p.m. show start at $25. For more information, call 800-745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

