A lot going on for September's ArtWalk

ArtWalk returns tonight to downtown Charleston.
This month’s event includes more than 20 participating venues showcasing a wide variety of local and regional art, plus live entertainment.
During ArtWalk, the City of Charleston will also host a preview for its second annual PARK(ing) Day on Hale Street between Virginia and Quarrier Streets.
On Friday, metered spaces will become spaces for creative experimentation with music, art, interactive activities and a miniature greenspace.
Finally, the Charleston Gazette-Mail will host a Reader Appreciation night during ArtWalk at its building on 1001 Virginia St., East. There will be live music, refreshments, an art exhibit, tours of our press room, and a meet-and-greet with reporters and photographers.
Free parking is available from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Gazette-Mail parking garage.
ArtWalk begins at 5 p.m. and goes until about 8 p.m.