“Fantasy Football,” coming to Paramount+ on Nov. 25 features a face familiar to West Virginia. Abigail Fierce Killmeier, 21, spent her summers growing up with her grandparents, Joseph and Mary Anne Koleske, in Charleston.
Killmeier is from Louisville, Kentucky, but currently lives in Los Angeles.
She also played the babysitter in NBC’s “This is Us” (season six, episode 11), guest starred in Netflix’s “American Vandal,” and portrayed Wendy in the Hulu show “Love, Victor.”
Her new movie, “Fantasy Football,” is about a daughter who discovers she can magically control her father’s performance as a professional football player through her gaming console. Killmeier plays the supporting lead, Margot, a tough tomboy and best friend of the main character.
“I found it quite easy to connect to Margot because I grew up with an older brother, so I learned very quickly how to be 'one of the guys' to survive,” she said.
She and the main character, Callie, meet on the robotics team.
“Because it's a feel-good family movie, there are so many fun scenes to choose from,” she said. “My favorite scene in the movie is when the robotics team takes Callie go-kart racing. It's not every day you get to drive go-karts at work.”
The movie also stars Marsai Martin from ABC's “Black-ish” and Kelly Rowland from the music group Destiny's Child.
“The movie is really funny even if you’re not a kid, it’s not geared just toward young kids and I think there’s something in it for everyone,” she said. “It was a fun project because it had that youthful energy, and that comedy and family movie vibe.”
Her most recent roles have all been “adorkable” girl-next-door type roles so this was a fun departure from that archetype.
Her favorite role so far is Wendy from “Love, Victor” who was left at the dance for another girl.
“Seeing the fans’ reaction to my character was so much fun,” she said. “They did fanart of her and they sent me all these sweet messages on social media about how they related to her because no one wants to be the girl that gets left at the dance. They were all tweeting about how they thought that she deserved better.”
Her passion for acting grew out of a big imagination at a young age -- she loved making up scenarios and writing skits to perform in her room. Now that she is older, she likes to people-watch and imagine what others are thinking. The first thing she notices is usually their mannerisms and observing human behavior helps her when she’s working on a new character.
“I first started doing school theater and I really loved it. So I went out to L.A. for a couple months at a time and I got an agent and a manager, and I just kept getting good feedback from casting directors,” she said. “They would say, ‘We love her, but just not this time for this role, but keep sending her to me for auditions.’ Getting that good feedback is what made me hang in there and stick with it.”
By reputation, “making it” as an actor or actress is difficult and discouraging.
“My advice to someone getting started in the entertainment industry would just be to believe in yourself,” she said. “A lot of people are going to try to sell you their opinions and label it as advice when really they might not know any more than you do.”
“Fantasy Football” was filmed in Atlanta, which Killmeier said was a nice break from L.A.’s hot climate.
“Atlanta reminded me of where I grew up, all the beautiful weather and green trees, and humidity,” she said.
She still enjoys visiting West Virginia and especially misses the seasons, which don’t really occur in southern California.
“I always love to go for hikes there. I think the scenery in West Virginia is so beautiful,” she said. “Specifically in Charleston, I love the Sunrise [Carriage] Trail and I love the art festivals they have on Capital Street, and the concerts at the levy.”
She is also a singer-songwriter under the name "Abigail Fierce," with 100,000 monthly listeners on Spotify and 3 million streams across all of her songs. She was featured in Girls Life Magazine, Wonderland and Curve Magazine.
“I love hanging out at Taylor Books when I’m in town, most of my journals and songwriting books I bought there.”
Her first single was released in July of 2020 and her most recent song was released in June, she has seven songs total.
Her next music video for her original song, “I Just Wanna Feel Okay Again” was shot in Charleston. Viewers will be able to spot the Kanawha River, scenes of downtown and some sweeping city views in the video. It will be released early in 2023.
Her grandparents from Charleston both died at the end of 2019 were very proud of her, but she wishes they could’ve seen more because a lot of the more notable events in her career happened after they died. Before she died, her grandmother got to hear “Pitch Dark,” which was the first song Killmeier ever recorded.
“Her being like ‘Oh my gosh, that’s Abigail singing and her voice is so pretty,’ that’s definitely a memory that I’ll have forever,” she said.
There is a lot of crossover in between the music and film industries, but for Killmeier, they are two very different creative outlets.
“With music you can always be yourself and write from whatever perspective you want to,” she said.
She was home-schooled in high school which left her with a lot of extra free time. That’s when she learned how to play the guitar. In addition to singing, she plays all of the instruments on her tracks except drums. Before learning guitar, she also played the ukulele.
“It was a really good creative outlet for me where I could be myself, because in the acting business when you’re auditioning for different roles every week, you have to be what everyone wants you to be, whereas with my music, I could just be whoever I wanted to be,” she said.
She is on Instagram (@akfierce), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/c/abigailfierce), Twitter (@abfierce) and TikTok (@akfierce).