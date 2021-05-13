Additional details have been released about the June 6 return of the West Virginia Symphony’s Symphony Sunday, which this year has moved from the University of Charleston lawn to Appalachian Power Park in Charleston.
Admission into the concert is still free, but due to COVID-19 concerns tickets will be required. Tickets are available at area City National Bank locations in Kanawha County, including in Charleston, St. Albans and Cross Lanes.
Tickets can also be picked up at City National Bank locations in Winfield, Hurricane, the Pea Ridge branch in Huntington, Hamlin, North Lewisburg, Beckley and Montgomery.
Tickets for Symphony Sunday can also be picked up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the West Virginia Symphony’s offices at 4700 MacCorkle Avenue, Suite 101.
The gates at Appalachian Power Park will open at 5 p.m. on Symphony Sunday. The West Virginia Youth Symphony will open the evening at 6 p.m., followed by a performance by the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.
Concessions will be sold by the West Virginia Power, and the day will also include games and crafts for children and items for sale by local artisans.
A special VIP reception, hosted by Steptoe & Johnson, will be held during the event. Tickets to reception are $50.
Symphony Sunday will conclude with fireworks and the usual performance of Tchaikovsky’s “1812 Overture.”
For more information, call 304-957-9876 or visit www.wvsymphony.org.