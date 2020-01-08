After a busy December, January offers a scattering of concerts to look forward to

After a jam-packed December, January ushers in a sleepy winter season with a scattering of concerts and shows to get out to.
While it may be tempting to stay home where its cozy and warm, there are still things worth checking out.
Here’s a list of a few to add to your calendar.
January 17
Charleston Light Opera Guild presents “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music”
7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and $30. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570 or theclaycenter.org.
Musical based on Maria von Trapp’s biography, “The Story of the Trapp Family Singers.”
Shows also at 7:30 p.m. January 19, 2 p.m. January 20, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 and 2 p.m. Jan. 26.
January 19
“Mountain Stage” returns in Morgantown
7 p.m. Advance tickets $27 to $39. Guests include Glen Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Nellie McKay, Hot Club of Cowtown, Chris Barron and more. WVU Creative Arts Center, Morgantown. Call 304-293-SHOW or visit mountainstage.org.
January 24
Sound Checks with Great Peacock and Tony Harrah
8 p.m. Tickets $15. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
January 26
Jewish Film Festival
1 p.m. Free. 2 p.m. “Fiddler — Miracle of Miracles.” 3:45 p.m. “Hate Among Us.” Park Place Stadium Cinema.
February 5
Marshall Artist Series presents “The Simon & Garfunkle Story”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $64.42. Live music and mixed media production about one of the most successful folk duos in American music. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Call 304-696-6656.
February 7
Marshall Artist Series presents “Madame Butterfly”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $64.42. Opera with 30-piece orchestra. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Call 304-696-6656.
February 8
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra: “And the Winner Is!”
7:30 p.m. Tickets $12 to $67. The WVSO plays Academy Award-winning music by John Williams, Marvin Hamlisch and more. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
February 9
“Mountain Stage” returns to Charleston
7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With Keller & The Keels, Fruition and others, to be announced. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
February 12
Broadway in Charleston presents “Waitress”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $37.61. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
February 14“The Best of Second City”
8 p.m. Tickets start at $28.50. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
February 15
Woody Hawley Series presents singer/songwriter Peter Mulvey
7:30 p.m. Tickets $20. Walker Theater, Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
February 16
“Mountain Stage”
7 p.m. SOLD OUT. With The SteelDrivers, Russell Moore & IIIrd Time Out, Christopher Paul Stelling. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
February 20
Jason Aldean “We Back Tour 2020”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $45. With Morgan Wallen, Riley Green and Dee Jay Silver. Charleston Coliseum. Call 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
Marshall Artist Series presents “Finding Neverland”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $64.42. Touring Broadway show. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Call 304-696-6656.
February 21
“Winter Jam”
6 p.m. Tickets $15 at the door. Annual contemporary Christian music show. With Crowder, Andy Mineo, Hillsong Young & Free and more. Charleston Coliseum.
“The Colored Museum”
8 p.m. Adults $15. Seniors and children $10. Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main Plaza. St. Albans. Call 304-721-8896.
Shows also 8 p.m. Feb. 22, 2 p.m. Feb. 23, 8 p.m. Feb. 28 and 29, 2 p.m. Mar. 1.
February 23
“Mountain Stage”
7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. At the door $30. With Railroad Earth, Jake Shimabukuro, Joe Pug and more. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.
March 6-8
Celtic Calling Gathering
Annual Celtic-themed arts and music festival. Various times and locations in and around Charleston. For more information, visit celticcalling.org.
March 8
“Country Unplugged”
7 p.m. Tickets start at $42.50. With Joe Diffie, Mark Chestnutt and David Lee Murphy. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
March 10
Casting Crowns
“Only Jesus” Tour
7 p.m. Tickets start at $26. Mountain Health Arena (formerly Big Sandy Superstore Arena), Huntington. Call 800-745-3000 or ticketmaster.com.
March 12
Marshall Artist Series presents America with A.J. Croce
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $76.49. Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, Huntington. Call 304-696-6656.
March 14
WVSO: “Music as Great Literature”
7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $12. Program includes Mozart’s “Die Zauberflote Overture,” Michael Daugherty’s “Tales of Hemingway,” featuring Zuill Bailey, cello and more. Clay Center. Call 304-561-3570.
March 15
“Mountain Stage”
7 p.m. Advance tickets $20. Day of the show $30. With J2B2, Karan Casey, Malcolm Holcombe, Jonathan Wilson and more. Culture Center Theater. Visit mountainstage.org.