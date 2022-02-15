Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Alabama will be bringing its 50th anniversary tour to the Charleston Coliseum April 14.

A multi-platinum country and pop crossover band, Alabama charted more than 70 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts through the mid-1970s into the 2000s.

Some of their best-known hits include “Dixieland Delight,” “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas,” and “Reckless.”

The show also includes special guest Exile, best known for hits like “Kiss You All Over,” “Woke Up in Love” and “She’s a Miracle.”

Tickets for Alabama at the Charleston Coliseum are $40.50, $60.50, $80.50, and $130.50.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available through the Coliseum box office or at ticketmaster.com.

Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram.

