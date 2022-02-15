Alabama anniversary tour stops in Charleston By Bill Lynch lynch@hdmediallc.com Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Feb 15, 2022 18 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Alabama will be bringing its 50th anniversary tour to the Charleston Coliseum April 14.A multi-platinum country and pop crossover band, Alabama charted more than 70 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts through the mid-1970s into the 2000s.Some of their best-known hits include “Dixieland Delight,” “If You’re Gonna Play in Texas,” and “Reckless.”The show also includes special guest Exile, best known for hits like “Kiss You All Over,” “Woke Up in Love” and “She’s a Miracle.”Tickets for Alabama at the Charleston Coliseum are $40.50, $60.50, $80.50, and $130.50.Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday and are available through the Coliseum box office or at ticketmaster.com. Bill Lynch covers entertainment. He can be reached at 304-348-5195 or lynch@hdmediallc.com. Follow @lostHwys on Twitter and @billiscap on Instagram. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Lynch Entertainment Reporter Follow Bill Lynch Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Alabama anniversary tour stops in Charleston WV COVID-19 cases are down while deaths rise Another drought leaves WVU with another loss Mountaineers suffer 9th loss in 10 games Gabe Osabuohien's passion is a double-edged sword top story WVU basketball: Kansas State sinks Mountaineers 78-73 MEC women's basketball: No. 1 Glenville State drubs WVSU to remain unbeaten Marshall basketball: Miladinovic steps up in Herd win Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: February 15, 2022 Daily Mail WV Champion guitar player continues family legacy while handing the music down FOOTMAD to host traditional Irish band at Celtic Calling in Charleston Marshall's Winter Jazz Festival starts today Old wineskins, new wine: A look at the changing climate for American churches Two mainline churches chart new courses