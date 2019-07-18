Alban Arts brings 'MacBeth' to St. Albans City Park

Every theater production has its challenges, but not all of them are instantly obvious.
With the Alban Arts Center’s outdoor production of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” which opens Friday evening at St. Albans City Park, director Marlette Carter said she first saw trouble as she was trying to figure out the costumes.
Carter, who has helmed several Shakespeare plays including last year’s outdoor production of “Romeo and Juliet,” said, “I love doing Shakespeare in period. It’s my favorite thing, but you run into a bit of a problem with ‘Macbeth’ because it’s set in Scotland.”
The problem is in the kilts.
Everybody thinks the Scots wore kilts, but they haven’t always done so, Carter said.
During the 11th Century, when the story of “Macbeth” takes place, Scotsmen weren’t wearing kilts.
“They had something more akin to a dress,” Carter explained.
Most Americans don’t know this, and Carter knew she could probably do what Mel Gibson did with the costuming in “Braveheart.”
He fudged it.
William Wallace, Gibson’s character, lived and died in 13th Century Scotland. They weren’t wearing kilts then, either. In fact, the Scots didn’t even start wearing kilts until sometime 300 years later, but Mel Gibson didn’t want to wear a dress.
Period garb for “Macbeth,” Carter thought, might be a little off-putting, but wool kilts in summer would be miserable. So she and Misty Rouse, the show’s costumer, began exploring alternatives and asking questions.
“We asked what other era had a lot of plaid?” the director said.
They zeroed in on the late part of the 20th Century — particularly the punk and grunge music eras, with their clashing colors or flannel-based fashions.
The more she thought about it, the more she liked the look. The spirit of those decades fit the title character of the play.
“If Hamlet is the original emo kid, Macbeth is the original punk,” Carter said.
Prince Hamlet is full of grief and despair. Lord Macbeth has his angst.
“He has it from the moment he gets the prophesy to the moment his head comes off,” the director said.
Loosening up the costume choices was good for the cast, she added.
When Carrie Kirk, who plays Lady Macbeth, asked Carter about cutting her hair, the director didn’t have a problem with it.
“Usually, it’s ‘no, no, no, you have to look this way or that way for the time period or for the character,’” Carter said.
So, Kirk dyed her hair bright green. It was totally fine.
There’s even a kind of punk aesthetic to the casting of local actor and comedian Jim-Bob Williams as one of the three witches who deliver the prophesy to “Macbeth,” though it was more coincidental than deliberately provocative.
The roles of the witches are typically played by women, but Carter said Williams gave a great audition and there was that one line from the play.
The character Banquo says when he meets the witches, “You should be women, but your beards forbid me to interpret that you are so.”
Historically, witches can be either men or women, Carter pointed out. Men were tried as witches during the Salem Witch Trials of the 1600s, and the director said Williams was suited to the role.
Carter said the Alban’s outdoor production of “Macbeth” has come together. They didn’t have as much rain as last year — this year’s hazard is the heat. But she said they’ve learned how to deal with hot, muggy weather.
“You keep your people hydrated and remember to pass the bug-spray,” she laughed.