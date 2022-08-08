Not everybody is going to remember “The Monster Squad.”
But the film is celebrating its 35th anniversary release Saturday night at the Alban Arts Center, which is a testament to the fandom surrounding this slightly obscure monster movie.
Released in 1987, “The Monster Squad” took a handful of classic Universal Pictures monsters, led by Dracula, and placed them in modern day suburbia. Bent on taking over the world and plunging it into an age of darkness, the monsters were thwarted by a group of teenage monster movie fans.
In a decade of horror cinema dominated by knife-fingered boogeymen and a machete-wielding murderer in a hockey mask, the film didn’t make much of a dent at the box office. It slunk away to cable television, where through repetition it developed a devoted cult following.
Andre Gower, who starred in the film, said he didn’t expect any of that. Gower and fellow star Ryan Lambert will be in attendance for the screening Saturday.
“The film just happened, sort of fizzled and then went away for like 19 years,” he said.
In 2006, the creators of the pop culture website, Ain’t It Cool News, managed to get the film’s director and members of the cast together for a pair of screenings at the Alamo Draft House.
Gower said, “We all went to Austin for this weekend, just to kind of hang out with each other and see each other after a while.”
The shows not only sold out, but there were lines around the block.
He said the success there led to fan conventions and appearances all over the country.
“And it’s been basically nonstop since 2006,” Gower added.
Fan love also helped Gower break into documentary film making. In 2018, he helped produce and direct, “Wolfman’s Got Nards,” which explores the some of the people involved with making “The Monster Squad,” as well as the community of fans that came later.
“It’s also about how something like a movie can impact someone’s life and change it for the good or effect it negatively and how that can all come back full circle,” he said.
Gower said he appreciates the die-hard fans, as unexpected as they were.
Over the years, Gower said he’s seen a lot. He’s met people who’ve named their children after the character he played. He’s seen his character’s likeness tattooed on the bodies of fans.
“So, it’s my face tattooed on someone’s body,” he said.
There have been thousands of fan encounters since 2006, but he said one of his most memorable was when someone asked him to sign their leg.
The fan said he was going to get the signature tattooed, right after.
Gower told the man, “You’re not doing that.”
The man assured him he was and Gower told him, if he did, he needed to come back and show him.
“And that dude came back 30 minutes later with a, you know, a bleeding oozing tattoo leg,” he said.
That’s an extreme example of fandom, but mostly Gower said he enjoys meeting kids whose parents introduced them to “The Monster Squad,” or kids who found the movie on their own.
“It still hits with nine, 10, and 11 year-olds,” he said.
Gower said “The Monster Squad” is still just part of the greater fandom — the same sort of fandom that’s made up of “Star Trek” and “Star Wars” fans or fans of other horror movies.
Everybody is a fan of something. Gower said he’s a movie fan, too.
“But ‘Monster Squad’ fans are truly unique,” he said. “They’re connected to us and connected to each other.”
Gower said he’s hoping to meet some in West Virginia on Saturday.