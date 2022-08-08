Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

'The Monster Squad'

The Alban Arts Center is hosting a 35th anniversary celebration of “The Monster Squad” on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Not everybody is going to remember “The Monster Squad.”

But the film is celebrating its 35th anniversary release Saturday night at the Alban Arts Center, which is a testament to the fandom surrounding this slightly obscure monster movie.

