The Alban Arts Center will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1980s cult horror film, “The Monster Squad,” Aug. 13.

A box office flop, the film revolved around a group of kids who fend off a crew of classic film monsters (Dracula, the Wolfman, Frankenstein and the Mummy) united to conquer the world.

After years on cable television, the movie gained an affectionate following.

The Alban plans to screen the film and then hold a special question-and-answer session with Andre Gower and Ryan Lambert, who starred in “The Monster Squad.”

Tickets to event are $45 and are available at www.albantickets.com.

For more details, visit Facebook.com/MonsterSquadEventWV.

