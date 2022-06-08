Alban Arts Center celebrating 35th anniversary of 'The Monster Squad' Staff reports Jun 8, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Alban Arts Center will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the 1980s cult horror film, “The Monster Squad,” Aug. 13.A box office flop, the film revolved around a group of kids who fend off a crew of classic film monsters (Dracula, the Wolfman, Frankenstein and the Mummy) united to conquer the world.After years on cable television, the movie gained an affectionate following.The Alban plans to screen the film and then hold a special question-and-answer session with Andre Gower and Ryan Lambert, who starred in “The Monster Squad.”Tickets to event are $45 and are available at www.albantickets.com.For more details, visit Facebook.com/MonsterSquadEventWV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Entertainment Recommended for you Latest News Alban Arts Center celebrating 35th anniversary of 'The Monster Squad' Prep softball: Nitro's Elkins, Winfield's Dean head Class AA All-State team North-South football: Hoover's Devin Hatfield enjoying camaraderie Dirty Birds battle back for 7-5 win over Gastonia top story North-South football: Coaches say All-Stars are quick learners Gazette-Mail editorial: Mooney can't blame politics for ethics woes Funeral services for fallen Nicholas deputy planned for Wednesday top story In Phillips trial, jury sees body, dashboard camera footage Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: June 8, 2022 Daily Mail WV ‘Slow burn’ effect of mass shootings can impact young people School shooters tend to go down a ‘fatal grievance pathway,’ WVU researcher says Seeking solidarity: West Side community event to address gun violence Second annual WV Workplace Wellness Conference to be held at Stonewall Resort Active SWV promotes healthier habits, lifestyles for West Virginians