Friday night, the Alban Arts Center opens its third production since the coronavirus pandemic effectively shut down almost all live theater in the country.
It’s a production of “Alice in Wonderland,” an episodic telling of the story of the little girl who falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in a strange, storybook world of talking rabbits, unhinged monarchs and not entirely there hatmakers.
As with the theater’s other productions, the Alban is breaking new ground with this show. Gone are the elaborate sets. Instead, the Alban is using green-screen technology.
“I painted the entire stage green from floor to ceiling,” Alban Arts Center director Adam Bryan said.
This allowed technical director and artist Lauren Allen to digitally paint the backgrounds.
“The actors are working in Lauren’s artwork,” Bryan said. “We plotted things on stage. He put grids up and worked on perspective.”
The actors can’t actually see what’s on stage with them. Only the audience watching at home can. All the actors have is a sea of green behind them, but Bryan said that doesn’t matter.
“I have a very talented group of actors,” Bryan said. “And they’ve been excited about it from the get-go. They’re ready to push the envelope of what live theater is capable of in 2020.”
Live theater has to be capable of a lot these days. Since COVID-19, most live theater companies across the country have stalled. There have only been a handful of shows at just a few theaters.
Bryan said he and the board decided that if they could do things, then they should at least try.
“‘No’ wasn’t an answer for us,” Bryan said.
Over the summer, the Alban recorded a program during FestivALL and then live-streamed the fantasy “A Wrinkle in Time.” Last month, they did a drive-in performance at St. Albans Roadside Park of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” which continued the theater’s string of summer Shakespeare in the Park productions.
Continuing to produce live theater during the pandemic has demanded that the Alban adapt. The theater group was scheduled to perform the musical, “Honk,” for its late summer production.
“It’s basically the Ugly Duckling: the musical,” Bryan said. “But with singing and COVID, that just sounded like a bad idea.”
Instead, they planned to build on what they’d done with streaming, added the green screen tech and decided to embrace mask wearing as part of the style of the show.
Bryan explained that he’d been toying with the idea before auditions and it just seemed like an interesting element. Wonderland is supposed to seem strange to Alice.
“Alice drops down the rabbit hole and everybody is wearing a mask,” the director said.
Ashley Miller, who plays the title character, begins the play without a mask, but Bryan said the cast has been wearing masks throughout rehearsals. As with their previous shows, he said they’ve tried to emphasize safety and personal responsibility.
They can take precautions, maintain social distance and good hygiene inside the theater, but cast and crew has to do the same when they’re not rehearsing to protect each other.
People are willing to take the risk to perform. Bryan said he opted for a cast of 18 to play all roles, but had 60 actors come audition, including a few from outside the area.
Colton Sparks, who plays the White Rabbit, drives from Ashland, Kentucky, to rehearse.
“I really got the cream of the crop,” Bryan said.
The show runs for two weekends. Patrons can purchase a ticket through the Alban Arts Center’s website, which will buy them a unique URL to watch, which can’t be shared with friends.
“It’s one log-in per URL. If you give it to a friend, one of you will get knocked off,” he said.
While logged onto the site, viewers have the option to chat with other audience members and even applaud.
“Unfortunately, the actors won’t be able to get that feedback that we all love, but it at least brings it back to the audience,” Bryan said.
The actors missed the interaction, but some theater is better than no theater.
“We can’t wait to get back to having a live audience,” he said.
Meanwhile, Bryan said the Alban was getting ready to start rehearsals for its next production, a vintage radio play of Alfred Hitchcock stories.
“That will be performed on the stage like a radio show,” he said. “We’ll stream that, but we’re also looking into actually broadcasting that on a local radio station.”
It’s something they are still working on, Bryan said.