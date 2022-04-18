Not everyone is going to remember the movie “The Spitfire Grill.”
Adam Bryan, who directs the Alban Arts Center’s production of the stage musical, which opens Friday night in St. Albans, didn’t.
He said, “But I liked the story and listened to the music and fell in love with it.”
Bryan hopes audiences will, too. It’s a story about redemption, he said, and who doesn’t need that?
Released in 1996, “The Spitfire Grill” was a modest hit at the box office, earning about twice as much as it cost to make it. The film received generally mixed reviews from critics and audiences.
In 2001, the film was turned into a successful and acclaimed off-Broadway musical by James Valcq and Fred Alley.
“The show starts with the main character, Percy Talbot, getting out of prison,” Bryan said. “She’s been locked up for six years and reads a magazine article describing the beautiful colors of Gilead, Wisconsin.”
Percy decides she wants a fresh start and moves to the fictional town of Gilead, where she mixes with the locals, who aren’t entirely certain about her.
Bryan said the musical fits in with much of the Alban’s upcoming season, which he said has themes of small towns and home. But “The Spitfire Grill” was not the musical the Alban intended to put on this spring.
The Alban was originally scheduled to produce “Space Preachers: The Musical,” based on writer/director Danny Boyd’s film of the same name, with words and music by local composer Mark Scarpelli, who died earlier this year.
“We didn’t quite get the turnout for auditions we hoped for,” Bryan said. “And then Mark’s illness really made us feel like it just wasn’t right, like the stars weren’t aligning for this one.”
The director said they regrouped, found “The Spitfire Grill” and managed to move a few of the actors over from “Space Preachers.”
“It’s an entirely different show, obviously,” Bryan said. “Space Preachers is comedy and camp. Spitfire is more drama with a few funny moments. The only thing they really have in common is that they’re both musicals.”
He said the Alban still planned to do “Space Preachers,” but it would work better as a show in 2023.
Meanwhile, Bryan said he hoped people would give “The Spitfire Grill” a look.