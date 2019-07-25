The Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show winds into the Charleston Coliseum Aug. 1. Stapleton has been on a roll the last couple of years, winning awards and earning acclaim for his songwriting. The Kentucky native has written songs for Justin Timberlake and Pink, among others. The five-time Grammy Award-winning country star will be joined by Margo Price and the Marcus King Band. The show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $33.75 and are available through Ticketmaster.
All-American Road Show on its way
