America performing Thursday in Huntington

Classic soft rock band America performs Thursday at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington. The band, celebrating its 50th year, is best known for hits like “Sister Golden Hair,” “Ventura Highway” and “A Horse with No Name.” The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $46.49 and can be ordered by phone at 304-696-6656 or by visiting ticketmaster.com.
FUNERALS FOR TODAY MARCH 11, 2020
Albright, Georgia - 1 p.m., Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet.
Anderson, Gwendolyn - 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Montgomery.
Cochran, Helen - 2 p.m., Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs.
Fitzwater, Eldon - 1 p.m., Curry Funeral Home, Alum Creek.
Martin, Robert - 11 a.m., Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Norman, Iva - 11 a.m., Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
Persinger, Ed - 7 p.m., Dodd-Payne-Hess Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
Ramsey, Mary - Noon, Roush Funeral Home, Ravenswood.
Stone, Maverick - 2 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, Spencer.
Welder, Rodney - 1 p.m., O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery.