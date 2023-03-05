Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The YouTube show “America’s Best Restaurants” visited Savannah’s Bistro on Monday to film an episode.

Ava Bicknell opened Savannah’s Bistro on Nov. 21, 1996 and decided to close it in January 2020 after more than two decades in business due to her health and desire to slow down. Tara Dunn, a long-time employee at the restaurant, was devastated by the news so she asked Bicknell if she could lease the building and reopen the restaurant as the new owner.

