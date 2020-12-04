Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will bring his virtual “Home for the Holidays” tour back to West Virginia on Dec. 20.
Presented by the Clay Center, the show will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 from the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.
Murphy won Season Six of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and was named the Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year in 2011. Since then, the singer has released three albums and a concert DVD. His debut record, “That’s Life,” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard jazz chart.
The singer will perform traditional favorites, including selections from his holiday album, “Christmas Made For Two.”
Viewers will be able to interact with Murphy, request songs and make special holiday shout-outs through online chat features.
Tickets for the show are $20, with VIP packages available for $40, which include a virtual backstage pass.
Tickets are available at stageit.com/landaumurphyjr. For more information, visit the Clay Center, at theclaycenter.org.