Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

landau pic

Logan County native and 2011 America’s Got Talent winner Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

 Courtesy photo

Landau Eugene Murphy, Jr. will bring his virtual “Home for the Holidays” tour back to West Virginia on Dec. 20.

Presented by the Clay Center, the show will be streamed at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 from the Alban Arts Center in St. Albans.

Murphy won Season Six of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and was named the Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year in 2011. Since then, the singer has released three albums and a concert DVD. His debut record, “That’s Life,” spent six weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard jazz chart.

The singer will perform traditional favorites, including selections from his holiday album, “Christmas Made For Two.”

Viewers will be able to interact with Murphy, request songs and make special holiday shout-outs through online chat features.

Tickets for the show are $20, with VIP packages available for $40, which include a virtual backstage pass.

Tickets are available at stageit.com/landaumurphyjr. For more information, visit the Clay Center, at theclaycenter.org.

Reach Bill Lynch at lynch@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-5195 or follow @lostHwys on Twitter. He's also on Instagram at instagram.com/billiscap/ and read his blog at blogs.wvgazettemail.com/onemonth.