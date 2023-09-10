For a number of reasons I touched on last week, the state of the film and television industry has largely stalled out, both creatively and practically.
While a less than ideal scenario, the current status quo presents Hollywood with a chance to use this as an opportunity for necessary change.
A24, the production company behind last year’s Best Picture winner, “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,” has agreed to the SAG-AFTRA terms allowing them to continue work on two of their films currently in production. A24 has been a haven for creative freedom in the past decade, producing acclaimed films such as “Moonlight,” “The Whale” and “Ex Machina,” allowing writers and directors to make films on their own terms.
It feels reminiscent of that period in 1960s, when Hollywood was out of touch and a group of independent producers and directors broke the rules and made relevant films, right? In a weird bit of synchronicity, the arrival of this summer’s pairing of two auteur films as unique and individualistic as they could possible be — Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” — could very well be this decade’s answer to “Bonnie and Clyde” and “Easy Rider.”
These two recent films were made within the studio system by directors who maintained their identity and championed their visions at a time when the system was struggling, churning out expensive sequels and rehashes that failed to ignite audience interest. Audience response to both Gerwig’s and Nolan’s films has been rapturous. The money is on the screen in vivid detail, but more importantly the ideas and personal voice of each film’s director can be felt.
Last year’s “Top Gun: Maverick” may well have been the end of an era — a sequel to a then 36-year-old film starring arguably the last remaining movie star of a bygone era. A product of a tired system, “Maverick” is an outlier.
Made with passion and sincerity, it represents the best of what the past 40 years in Hollywood is capable of producing. Delayed for two years due to COVID, the film was applauded by critics and audiences. Cruise’s unironic and sentimental sequel broke box office records, becoming the top-grossing film of the year in North America — a glistening send-off for the traditional Hollywood formula.
Eventually, the strikes will end and productions will begin again. The pipeline of “content,” that word so devoid of warmth and affection, will commence.
The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) can’t produce content that isn’t dreamt up and brought to life by writers and actors. The industry is built on these talented artists. No amount of predictive algorithms can replace the imagination of a human being given the opportunity to produce something personal and share it with the world.
While inflation runs rampant, the strikes in Hollywood serve as a paralyzing reminder of the harsh reality so many of us face on a daily basis. The SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes are the most vocal and widely covered by news organizations, but they are hardly the only unions striking for the chance at a fair shake.
Film is a reflection of society. Looking at the history of film reveals the triumphs and maladies of the time in which they were produced. Now, however, the reflection is not on the silver screen.
Instead it’s staring at us in an intense close-up, asking us not only to empathize with the characters on-screen, but with the person behind the scenes. Films are empathy machines, as Roger Ebert once said, after all.
It’s time we empathize with the creators of our dreams, not just with their creations.