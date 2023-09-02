During the 1960s, while the founders of the many Hollywood studios were retiring or dying off, the studios and everything within them were sold to bankers and corporations — boardrooms full of people not exactly known for their creativity.
It was painfully obvious to see what the studios were attempting to do, as they produced tiresome films — overlong musicals and historical epics featuring all-star casts, wasting millions of dollars and thousands of hours on films that were out of touch.
The saviors of Hollywood didn’t arrive with checkbooks and five-piece suits, but rather with long hair and blue jeans. Their intentions were to rebuild Hollywood in their image, inspired by a new wave of films in European cinema from directors such as Truffaut, Goddard and Bergman.
Young American filmmakers crafted evocative and revolutionary films that spoke to audiences filled with disenchanted youth, classics like “Bonnie and Clyde,” “The Graduate” and “Easy Rider.”
During this time, directors such as Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, William Friedkin and Martin Scorsese produced personal and vital films that felt relevant and proved enormously successful. They were given the keys to the kingdom and the opportunity to create their work, largely unimpeded by the studio system. And for a time, it was blissful and fruitful.
As studios were sold to larger corporations, franchises and imitators spawned by the success of Lucas and Spielberg, in particular, proved nearly as fruitful as the artistically sound originators of the “blockbuster.” Sequels, remakes and rehashes were the name of the game.
For the past forty years, that’s largely what has persisted. The star system that defined the original golden age of Hollywood has been replaced by the cinematic universe — stars contracted to appear in multiple films as the same character in tiresome, insubstantial retreads.
The respect and adoration once given to writers, directors and actors who only wanted to project their dreams on-screen has transitioned to bankrupted writers and actors living on the poverty line — individuals trying to make it in an industry that doesn’t value their input.
When you can run a filmmaking assembly line, year-after-year producing what is essentially the same film in a shiny new visage, what value does the individual behind the scenes have?
Roughly 87% of SAG-AFTRA doesn’t qualify for medical benefits, the cutoff of which is $26,470 per year. The average wage of a WGA writer is around $60,000 per year. These are the people that write and perform shows and films that pour billions of dollars into the pockets of corporations and CEOs.
As streaming has become the dominant form of television consumption, residuals, a long-term financial compensation for reruns and post-release revenue paid to union workers, have become sparse.
Writers that once scripted 24 episodes per season now pen a dozen episodes or less, cutting back on the length of time they are employed. Writing for streamers means residuals are practically nonexistent, as they keep a lid on how ratings are tracked and how that translates to revenue. Network TV remains largely unchanged, as ad revenue and affiliate fees remain far more profitable than streaming, bringing in roughly $100 billion compared to $18 billion for streaming subscription and ad revenue.
One of the most prominent directors of both big-budget and independent films over the past three decades, Steven Soderbergh (“Ocean’s Eleven,” “Traffic”) brings up a valid point regarding why the studios aren’t willing to grant residuals to writers.
Speaking to Defector, Soderbergh said, “[T]here are two potential reasons that we’re not getting all of the information. One is that they’re all making a lot more money than anybody knows and that they’re willing to tell us. The other is they’re making a lot less money than anybody knows. And they don’t want Wall Street to look under the hood of this thing in any significant way because there’ll be a reckoning that will be quite unpleasant. It’s one of those two.”
The WGA has proposed an 11% raise, which is on average less than 1% of the total revenue that studios bring in on a yearly basis. This shocking statistic on its own makes it readily apparent that something needs to change.
Whatever the reason for the pay inequity, the end result remains — the creative minds that keep Hollywood moving are on strike, bringing much of the entertainment world to a standstill.
With members of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on the picket line, big-budget productions such as “Dune 2,” “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” “The Batman: Part Two” and others are being halted and delayed.
And there appears to be little sign of things getting resolved in the immediate future.