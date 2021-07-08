Acclaimed songwriters Ani Difranco, Dar Williams and Hayes Carll will be returning to Mountain Stage on Sept. 12 for a special show at the Clay Center in Charleston.
DiFranco, a Grammy Award-winner, has been a force on the independent music scene since her career began in the late 1980s. Over the past 30 years, DiFranco has released 20 records, all on her own label, Righteous Babe.
Williams, who also began her career in the late 1980s, has released over a dozen studio records and several EPs. A folk festival regular, some of her better-known songs include “The Christians and the Pagans,” “Are You Out There” and “Iowa.”
Carll, a Grammy-nominated artist from Texas, has recorded six albums since 2002 and had the Americana Music Association's Song of the Year in 2008 with “She Left Me for Jesus.”
As with other recently announced Mountain Stage performances, the show at the Clay Center will be at full capacity. Tickets are $45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For information, visit the Clay Center box office, call 304-561-3570 or go online at www.theclaycenter.org.