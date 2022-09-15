POINT PLEASANT — At the heart of the Mothman Festival, taking place in Point Pleasant this weekend, is the story of the appearance of a strange creature that was reportedly seen in Mason County by multiple witnesses in the mid-1960s.
Some thought the creature was paranormal in nature, while others attributed the sightings of it to mass hysteria and the foibles of the human imagination. Some even said the apparition was nothing more than a rogue, giant bird such as a sandhill crane.
After news of the engagements with the supposed creature spread in the years that followed, documentaries were made about the encounters and books and movies were created as well, including the 2002 film “The Mothman Prophecies,” based on a book with the same name written by John Keel.
The fascinating part of the tale is that local newspapers at the time did write stories on the sightings, which took place from November 1966 to December 1967. One such publication was the Athens Messenger newspaper based in nearby Athens, Ohio. Reporter Mary Hyre’s beat was in Point Pleasant, and her articles reflected in real time the cryptid encounters that were happening during that time.
On the front page of The Athens Messenger from Nov. 16, 1966, which you can find online at athensmessenger.com, Hyre’s article begins with a headline that reads, “Winged, Red-Eyed ‘Thing’ Chases Point Couples Across Countryside.”
In Huntington, Herald-Dispatch columnist Dave Peyton wrote about the phenomena at the time, fielding many calls about UFO sightings during that period in Mason and Putnam counties and chronicling stories about the appearance of the so-called “Men in black,” who many believed were government agents doing their own investigation.
In December 1967, the Silver Bridge in Point Pleasant buckled and crashed into the cold waters of the Ohio River, killing 46 travelers who were on the edifice that afternoon. After the deadly bridge collapse, the sightings of the purported Mothman seemed to stop. Some viewed the creature’s appearance as an omen or harbinger connected to the bridge collapse.
There have been Mothman sightings elsewhere in the world since then, however, with some claiming the encounters portended future historic events.
What is true is that the interest in the Mothman story has not waned over the past 55 years, and the statue of the creature that stands in downtown Point Pleasant is proof of that reality.
The annual Mothman Festival was created in downtown Point Pleasant in 2002, and since then, this free carnival has been a focal point for those interested in the story of the famed winged cryptid and a fun festival for believers and non-believers alike.
The 2022 Mothman Festival will take place Sept. 17 and 18 on Main Street. Described as “a festival and street fair with a little ComicCon mixed in,” the scheduled events this weekend will include an array of speakers who are experts on the subjects of UFOs, cryptids and the paranormal from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday; live entertainment at the River Front Amphitheater from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday; family fun with kids activities; many vendors selling Mothman-related food, drink and items; the Mothman Hayride; guided bus tours to some of the locations of the initial Mothman sightings; the Mothman 5K run and visits to the Mothman Museum.
There will be cosplay fun with booths hosted by various Star Wars and Ghostbusters fan clubs, and all festival attendees in general are encouraged to dress up in family-friendly costumes of all kinds. There will also be meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the weekend with the cast of the popular West Virginia-based Travel Channel TV show “Mountain Monsters.”