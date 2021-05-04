The Appalachian Children’s Chorus will present its spring concert, “The World of Dreams,” at 3 p.m. May 16 at Haddad Riverfront Park.
This live concert is open to the public. It can also be viewed on the Appalachian Children’s Chorus Facebook page.
While the show is free, the chorus does accept donations, which support the chorus and its mission “to provide artistic excellence, a quality music education, and extraordinary opportunities while creating a positive effect on the lives of West Virginia’s youth.”
For more information, call 304-343-1111 or email accinfo@wvacc.org.