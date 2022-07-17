LOGAN, W.Va. — After a six-year hiatus, The Aracoma Story Inc. will bring its titular production, “The Aracoma Story,” back to the stage at Chief Logan State Park’s Liz Spurlock Amphitheater.
2022 will mark the first performances of the show since 2016. In recent years, The Aracoma Story Inc. has instead produced nationally known musicals and other original productions such as “Mamie,” “Deadly Divide: The Hatfield & McCoy Story” and “COAL.”
The show, which was first performed in 1952 on Midelburg Island as part of Logan’s centennial celebration, is a historical drama that tells the story of the relationship between Princess Aracoma of the Shawnee Native American tribe and Boling Baker, a scout from Gen. Braddock’s Army during the French and Indian War.
At the time of its incorporation in 1852, the town was named Aracoma. It wasn’t until 1907 that the name was changed to Logan, after Chief Logan, another Native American legend. The show was also performed on the island in 1953 but was not revived again until it hit the stage at Chief Logan State Park in 1976. It became an annual summer fixture in the area for many years.
“We’re very excited. I love it and can’t wait to see it back onstage,” said Bruce Baisden, the show’s director and technical director. “This is the 70th year anniversary of ‘The Aracoma Story.’ I’ve directed probably the last four years of it, and I had seen it so many times, I kind of knew it by heart. I wish people in this area would come and watch this show. This show is so close and dear to this area — not just to me; it’s dear to my heart — but to this area.”
Noting that the show features displays of Native American imagery, Baisden said it includes neither racism nor stereotypes.
“It’s just a great show that people will love,” Baisden said. “They always love it. The only ones that don’t love it are the ones that don’t come and see it, and you know, they may have a comment or two, but please, come and see the show. … I guarantee if you come and see it one time, you’ll come back and see it again.”
Kayla Marcum, who will portray the older version of Princess Aracoma, said the role was a dream since her childhood. The last time she performed in “The Aracoma Story” was around 2001 at age 12, she said.
“It’s an honor,” Marcum said. “‘The Aracoma Story’ was the first show I ever did. I played one of Aracoma’s children, and so now coming full circle to play Aracoma is huge for me, but not only that I get to play this role, but that I get to honor this local history and that I get to be part of bringing it back after taking a six-year break is also huge, and all I really want to do is honor the person who was Aracoma so that people can relate to her and remember who she was and what she did for us.
“A lot of people have played the role, but it’s something that’s special to me,” Marcum said. “It was one of my bucket list roles, not because it’s the lead, but because of who she is. She’s a strong woman, and I think a lot of people will identify with that. She was ahead of her time. She wanted peace. She and Boling fought for peace and, unfortunately, she didn’t get that, but she gave it all she had, and I hope that people see the humanity in these characters — not just to come and watch a play, but to see that these people were real, they lived here, they are the reason that we are here, and a lot of us have that Native American heritage because of these people.”
“The Aracoma Story” is performed at the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater for three weeks Thursday through Sunday, July 7-10, July 14-17 and July 21-24. The gate will open at 7 p.m., and the show will begin at 8:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 at the gate or $13 if bought in advance at the Pic Pac in Man, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville or at The Aracoma Story Inc.’s office at 229 Stratton St. in downtown Logan. For more information, call 304-752-0253.