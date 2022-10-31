After three years, the Clay Center brings back the Juliet Art Museum Invitational.
The exhibit, opening Friday, showcases artists from around the state, working in a variety of media — from paintings and drawings to sculpture, glasswork and textiles.
The Clay Center had much to choose from.
“It was hard,” said Elizabeth Simmons, curator of art and engagement. “We are fortunate to have a plethora of talented artists in the state but we’re constrained by the space in our gallery. So, we had to be judicious.”
The Clay Center focused on 21.
Quality of work was key, but the curator said they tried to get a fair sampling from West Virginia’s larger artistic community.
“Some are very local,” she said. “They represent different pockets from around the state. We have folks from Thomas, Charleston, obviously, as well as Huntington, Beckley, Elkins, Morgantown, Princeton and a lot more.”
Some artists, like muralist Nichole Westfall, painter Paula Clendenin, or Barrie Kaufman who paints, works in glass and ceramics and print, are established, local creators. They’ve been featured in other exhibits at the Clay Center or in large galleries around the state.
Some are nationally or internationally known, while others may not be as familiar to Clay Center visitors.
Simmons said they had artists who’d been making art for decades and others who would be considered emerging talent.
“We definitely want high quality works across media trying to be diverse in both subject matter and media,” she said.
The Clay Center held its first art invitational at the Clay Center in 2019. Simmons said it was a very different show. A lot has changed since the start of the pandemic. That comes through in the work, she said.
“Sadly, we’re all processing a lot of issues,” she said.
But observation, introspection, even survival of difficult times can lead to inspiration.
“Just like the Renaissance coming after the Black Death, there’s sort of an explosion of productivity and how to process some of these emotions and struggles,” Simmons said.
Stories you might like
Artists were affected by the pandemic in different ways. Some created more during the lockdown or through the months spent social distancing. Others found energy and inspiration after the daily death counts receded and restrictions began to fade away.
The art in the exhibition is diverse, but the curator said several clear themes emerged, like the environment.
Simmons said she saw works that seemed to draw something from the mountains of the state and a sense of renewal.
A textile piece might be talking about conservation.
“It’s this idea of reclaiming discarded fabrics,” Simmons said. “There’s something about consumption and referencing environmental issues.”
Not everything is from the pandemic.
“We have a 10-foot glass sculpture by Barrie Kaufman,” she said. “It’s very fragile and reflects on environmental problems facing the region and our planet more broadly.”
The sculpture draws on what Kaufman remembered from the Elk River chemical spill in 2014 that made water in the Kanawha Valley unsafe to drink for weeks.
Simmons described the statue as “all blue pipes with colorful flowers and birds all over it.”
The pipes reference how the chemicals were sticking to the water pipes, but the birds, leaves and flowers show what grows from clean water.
“So, it’s a sort of hopeful take on the situation,” the curator said.
The exhibit is meant to delight, enrich and even surprise. Some of the art on display might be in media that’s different than what some artists are better known for.
“So, I think even if it’s someone you’re familiar with, you’ll be surprised and excited about what’s on display,” she said.
An opening reception for the Juliet Art Museum Invitational will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The reception includes live music and a cash bar. The reception is free to the public.