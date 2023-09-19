Sueco Presents: No Consequences Tour. 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Loud in Huntington. Tickets $22. For information, visit www.theloudwv.com.
“Three Things: My First, My Favorite, My Future” speaker series. 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pavilion at Shawnee Sports Complex in Institute. Featuring Andy Shea, Carl Lee and Bren Stevens. Tickets $10. For information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
ArtWalk. 5 to 8 p.m. in Charleston. Self-guided downtown tour of area galleries and businesses. For information, visit the ArtWalk page on Facebook.
Hope in the Hills “Healing Appalachia.” Thursday through Saturday at the State Fairgrounds in Fairlea. Performers scheduled to appear include Tyler Childers, Trey Anastasio, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Gov’t Mule and more. Tickets start at $65. For information, visit www.healingappalachia.org.
The Best of the Collingsworth Family with Triumphant Quartet. 7 p.m. Thursday at Charleston Municipal Auditorium. Tickets start at $25. For information, visit www.chaswvccc.com or ticketmaster.com.
Blue October. 8 p.m. Thursday at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Tickets start at $42.75. For information, visit www.therobinsongrand.com.
Contemporary Youth Arts Company presents “Dinerland.” 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Elk City Playhouse. A quirky late-night journey through an all-night roadside diner in the middle of nowhere. Additional shows 7 p.m. Sept. 29 and 2 p.m. Oct. 1. Tickets $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors. For information, visit cyaccharleston.ticketleap.com
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mountain Roots Theatre in Belle. Tickets $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students. For information, visit www.mountainrootstheatre.org.
Saliva and Drowning Pool with Adelitas Way and Any Given Sin. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $35. For information, visit www.paramountartscenter.com.
Gov’t Mule. 8 p.m. Saturday at the Clay Center. Tickets start at $29.50. For information, visit www.theclaycenter.org.