Shinedown will perform 7 p.m., Wednesday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets start at $54.50. Information at mountainhealtharena.com or Ticketmaster.
Broadway in Charleston presents “Annie” at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at The Clay Center. Tickets start at $43.11. Limited seating available. Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or theclaycenter.org.
John Jorgenson Quintet will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg. Tickets start at $27. Information at 304-645-7917 or carnegiehallwv.org.
Sound Checks presents King Calloway, 7:30 p.m., Friday at the Clay Center. Tickets are $20. Information at the Clay Center box office, at 304-561-357 or theclaycenter.org.
The East End Block Party is scheduled for 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at the 100 block of Virginia and Bradford Streets. Food trucks, games, art and music by QIET. Free. Information at sagesoulproductions.com.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour is scheduled for 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum Theatre. Tickets start at $37.50. Information at the Coliseum box office, chaswvccc.com or Ticketmaster.
Behind The Curtain: Ward Davis is scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland, Kentucky. Tickets start at $15. Information at paramountartscenter.com.
Mountain Stage is scheduled for 7 p.m., Sunday at the Culture Center Theatre. Guests include Robbie Fulks, The Gibson Brothers, Jaimee Harris, Anna Tivel and more. Tickets start at $25. Information at mountainstage.org.
Jeff Dunham will perform at 3 p.m., Sunday at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. Tickets start at $50.50. Information at mountainhealtharena.com or Ticketmaster.